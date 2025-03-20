KurseKategorien
Währungen / INSE
Zurück zum Aktien

INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc

9.33 USD 0.05 (0.53%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INSE hat sich für heute um -0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.43 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Inspired Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INSE News

Tagesspanne
9.20 9.43
Jahresspanne
6.51 11.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.38
Eröffnung
9.39
Bid
9.33
Ask
9.63
Tief
9.20
Hoch
9.43
Volumen
33
Tagesänderung
-0.53%
Monatsänderung
2.75%
6-Monatsänderung
6.87%
Jahresänderung
0.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K