Währungen / INSE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc
9.33 USD 0.05 (0.53%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INSE hat sich für heute um -0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Inspired Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INSE News
- JMP Securities bestätigt "Market Outperform"-Rating für Inspired Entertainment
- Inspired Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Inspired Entertainment: Modeling The Turnaround Path (NASDAQ:INSE)
- Inspired Entertainment stock price target reiterated at $12 by JMP
- Inspired Entertainment to sell UK holiday parks business to GENDA
- Pollard Banknote: Why Weak Margins Don't Tell The Whole Story (TSX:PBL:CA)
- Inspired Entertainment launches V-Play Football Brazil with EstrelaBet
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Inspired Entertainment earnings missed by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Should You Add DAVE Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inspired Entertainment stock rating reiterated by JMP, citing virtual sports leadership
- Inspired Entertainment: Risk/Reward Very Appealing With This B2B iGaming Stock (INSE)
- Inspired Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Inspired Entertainment stock initiated with Buy rating at BWS Financial
- BetMGM becomes first US operator to launch Inspired’s roulette game
- Inspired Entertainment Launches First Branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette Game in Canada with Loto-QuÃ©bec
- Inspired Entertainment secures new financing with senior notes
- Inspired Entertainment Builds on NJ Success with Launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ in Michigan and Ontario
- Inspired Entertainment launches V-Play Football in Brazil
- Light & Wonder Stock: Bargain At First Glance, But Above Peers (NYSE:LNW)
- International Game Technology: Lottery King Back To Basics
- Inspired Entertainment Stock: Undervalued For A Reason (NASDAQ:INSE)
Tagesspanne
9.20 9.43
Jahresspanne
6.51 11.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.38
- Eröffnung
- 9.39
- Bid
- 9.33
- Ask
- 9.63
- Tief
- 9.20
- Hoch
- 9.43
- Volumen
- 33
- Tagesänderung
- -0.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.75%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.87%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K