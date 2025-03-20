Valute / INSE
INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc
9.57 USD 0.19 (2.03%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INSE ha avuto una variazione del 2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.20 e ad un massimo di 9.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Inspired Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.20 9.64
Intervallo Annuale
6.51 11.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.38
- Apertura
- 9.39
- Bid
- 9.57
- Ask
- 9.87
- Minimo
- 9.20
- Massimo
- 9.64
- Volume
- 353
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.24%
