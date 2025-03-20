QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INSE
Tornare a Azioni

INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc

9.57 USD 0.19 (2.03%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INSE ha avuto una variazione del 2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.20 e ad un massimo di 9.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Inspired Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INSE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.20 9.64
Intervallo Annuale
6.51 11.61
Chiusura Precedente
9.38
Apertura
9.39
Bid
9.57
Ask
9.87
Minimo
9.20
Massimo
9.64
Volume
353
Variazione giornaliera
2.03%
Variazione Mensile
5.40%
Variazione Semestrale
9.62%
Variazione Annuale
3.24%
21 settembre, domenica