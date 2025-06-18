Dövizler / GUTS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GUTS: Fractyl Health Inc
0.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GUTS fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.01 aralığında işlem gördü.
Fractyl Health Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUTS haberleri
- H.C. Wainwright, Fractyl Health hissesi için Alım tavsiyesi verdi
- Fractyl Health stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health: Procedure To Lock-In GLP-1 Weight Loss; High Risk, High Reward
- Fractyl Health appoints two new directors and announces board resignation
- This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Fractyl Health stock price target to $6 from $12
- Fractyl Health raises $23 million in public offering with warrants
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Fractyl Health stock plunges after $20 million public offering
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health prices $20 million public offering of common stock
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Fractyl Health announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Fractyl’s Revita procedure shows durable weight loss in diabetes patients
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Fractyl Health stock
- Fractyl Health: Speculative Buy With Binary Risk (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock maintains Buy rating at Canaccord on positive trial data
- Fractyl Health Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On? - Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock steady as Evercore ISI reiterates outperform rating
- Fractyl reports positive 3-month data for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance
- Fractyl Health Presents New Data at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions Demonstrating its Rejuva ® Smart GLP-1™ Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform Prevents Obesity and Type
- Fractyl Health receives two new patents for duodenal resurfacing tech
Günlük aralık
0.98 1.01
Yıllık aralık
0.87 3.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.99
- Açılış
- 1.00
- Satış
- 0.99
- Alış
- 1.29
- Düşük
- 0.98
- Yüksek
- 1.01
- Hacim
- 1.194 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.02%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -20.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- -61.33%
21 Eylül, Pazar