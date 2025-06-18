Währungen / GUTS
GUTS: Fractyl Health Inc
1.00 USD 0.01 (1.01%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GUTS hat sich für heute um 1.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.01 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fractyl Health Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GUTS News
- Fractyl Health: H.C. Wainwright startet Coverage mit „Buy“-Einstufung
- Fractyl Health stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health: Procedure To Lock-In GLP-1 Weight Loss; High Risk, High Reward
- Fractyl Health appoints two new directors and announces board resignation
- This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Fractyl Health stock price target to $6 from $12
- Fractyl Health raises $23 million in public offering with warrants
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Fractyl Health stock plunges after $20 million public offering
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health prices $20 million public offering of common stock
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Fractyl Health announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Fractyl’s Revita procedure shows durable weight loss in diabetes patients
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Fractyl Health stock
- Fractyl Health: Speculative Buy With Binary Risk (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock maintains Buy rating at Canaccord on positive trial data
- Fractyl Health Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On? - Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock steady as Evercore ISI reiterates outperform rating
- Fractyl reports positive 3-month data for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance
- Fractyl Health Presents New Data at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions Demonstrating its Rejuva ® Smart GLP-1™ Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform Prevents Obesity and Type
- Fractyl Health receives two new patents for duodenal resurfacing tech
Tagesspanne
0.98 1.01
Jahresspanne
0.87 3.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.99
- Eröffnung
- 1.00
- Bid
- 1.00
- Ask
- 1.30
- Tief
- 0.98
- Hoch
- 1.01
- Volumen
- 535
- Tagesänderung
- 1.01%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.35%
- Jahresänderung
- -60.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K