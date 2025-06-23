Devises / GUTS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GUTS: Fractyl Health Inc
0.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GUTS a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.98 et à un maximum de 1.01.
Suivez la dynamique Fractyl Health Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUTS Nouvelles
- Cet analyste de Broadcom commence la couverture avec une note optimiste ; voici les 5 meilleures initiations pour lundi | Benzinga France
- Fractyl Health : début de couverture avec recommandation d’achat par H.C. Wainwright
- Fractyl Health stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health: Procedure To Lock-In GLP-1 Weight Loss; High Risk, High Reward
- Fractyl Health appoints two new directors and announces board resignation
- This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Fractyl Health stock price target to $6 from $12
- Fractyl Health raises $23 million in public offering with warrants
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Fractyl Health stock plunges after $20 million public offering
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health prices $20 million public offering of common stock
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Fractyl Health announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Fractyl’s Revita procedure shows durable weight loss in diabetes patients
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Fractyl Health stock
- Fractyl Health: Speculative Buy With Binary Risk (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock maintains Buy rating at Canaccord on positive trial data
- Fractyl Health Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On? - Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock steady as Evercore ISI reiterates outperform rating
- Fractyl reports positive 3-month data for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance
- Fractyl Health Presents New Data at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions Demonstrating its Rejuva ® Smart GLP-1™ Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform Prevents Obesity and Type
Range quotidien
0.98 1.01
Range Annuel
0.87 3.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.99
- Ouverture
- 1.00
- Bid
- 0.99
- Ask
- 1.29
- Plus Bas
- 0.98
- Plus Haut
- 1.01
- Volume
- 1.194 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -20.16%
- Changement Annuel
- -61.33%
20 septembre, samedi