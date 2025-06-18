货币 / GUTS
GUTS: Fractyl Health Inc
0.97 USD 0.02 (2.02%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GUTS汇率已更改-2.02%。当日，交易品种以低点0.96和高点1.02进行交易。
关注Fractyl Health Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GUTS新闻
- H.C. Wainwright 给予 Fractyl Health 买入评级
- Fractyl Health stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health: Procedure To Lock-In GLP-1 Weight Loss; High Risk, High Reward
- Fractyl Health appoints two new directors and announces board resignation
- This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Fractyl Health stock price target to $6 from $12
- Fractyl Health raises $23 million in public offering with warrants
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Fractyl Health stock plunges after $20 million public offering
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health prices $20 million public offering of common stock
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Fractyl Health announces proposed public offering of common stock
- Fractyl’s Revita procedure shows durable weight loss in diabetes patients
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Fractyl Health stock
- Fractyl Health: Speculative Buy With Binary Risk (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock maintains Buy rating at Canaccord on positive trial data
- Fractyl Health Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On? - Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Fractyl Health stock steady as Evercore ISI reiterates outperform rating
- Fractyl reports positive 3-month data for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance
- Fractyl Health Presents New Data at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions Demonstrating its Rejuva ® Smart GLP-1™ Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform Prevents Obesity and Type
- Fractyl Health receives two new patents for duodenal resurfacing tech
日范围
0.96 1.02
年范围
0.87 3.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.99
- 开盘价
- 0.98
- 卖价
- 0.97
- 买价
- 1.27
- 最低价
- 0.96
- 最高价
- 1.02
- 交易量
- 991
- 日变化
- -2.02%
- 月变化
- -1.02%
- 6个月变化
- -21.77%
- 年变化
- -62.11%
