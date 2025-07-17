Dövizler / FR
FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FR fiyatı bugün -1.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 51.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.44 aralığında işlem gördü.
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
51.61 52.44
Yıllık aralık
40.31 58.17
- Önceki kapanış
- 52.33
- Açılış
- 52.13
- Satış
- 51.69
- Alış
- 51.99
- Düşük
- 51.61
- Yüksek
- 52.44
- Hacim
- 1.008 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.22%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -3.85%
- Yıllık değişim
- -7.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar