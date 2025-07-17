FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / FR
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FR fiyatı bugün -1.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 51.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.44 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FR haberleri

Günlük aralık
51.61 52.44
Yıllık aralık
40.31 58.17
Önceki kapanış
52.33
Açılış
52.13
Satış
51.69
Alış
51.99
Düşük
51.61
Yüksek
52.44
Hacim
1.008 K
Günlük değişim
-1.22%
Aylık değişim
-0.31%
6 aylık değişim
-3.85%
Yıllık değişim
-7.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar