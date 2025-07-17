Valute / FR
FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FR ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.61 e ad un massimo di 52.44.
Segui le dinamiche di First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.61 52.44
Intervallo Annuale
40.31 58.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.33
- Apertura
- 52.13
- Bid
- 51.69
- Ask
- 51.99
- Minimo
- 51.61
- Massimo
- 52.44
- Volume
- 1.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.65%
20 settembre, sabato