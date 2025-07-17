QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FR
Tornare a Azioni

FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FR ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.61 e ad un massimo di 52.44.

Segui le dinamiche di First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.61 52.44
Intervallo Annuale
40.31 58.17
Chiusura Precedente
52.33
Apertura
52.13
Bid
51.69
Ask
51.99
Minimo
51.61
Massimo
52.44
Volume
1.008 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.22%
Variazione Mensile
-0.31%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.85%
Variazione Annuale
-7.65%
20 settembre, sabato