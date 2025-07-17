CotationsSections
Devises / FR
Retour à Actions

FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FR a changé de -1.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.61 et à un maximum de 52.44.

Suivez la dynamique First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
51.61 52.44
Range Annuel
40.31 58.17
Clôture Précédente
52.33
Ouverture
52.13
Bid
51.69
Ask
51.99
Plus Bas
51.61
Plus Haut
52.44
Volume
1.008 K
Changement quotidien
-1.22%
Changement Mensuel
-0.31%
Changement à 6 Mois
-3.85%
Changement Annuel
-7.65%
20 septembre, samedi