FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
52.33 USD 0.60 (1.16%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FRの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.84の安値と52.45の高値で取引されました。
First Industrial Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
51.84 52.45
1年のレンジ
40.31 58.17
- 以前の終値
- 51.73
- 始値
- 51.86
- 買値
- 52.33
- 買値
- 52.63
- 安値
- 51.84
- 高値
- 52.45
- 出来高
- 1.684 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.66%
- 1年の変化
- -6.50%
