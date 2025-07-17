Währungen / FR
FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
52.33 USD 0.60 (1.16%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FR hat sich für heute um 1.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die First Industrial Realty Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FR News
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- First Industrial Realty Trust announces $800 million at-the-market equity offering
- First Industrial Realty Trust launches $800 million at-the-market equity program
- Morning Bid: Suits and smiles define new Ukraine talks
- Morning Bid: Zelenskiy heads back to Washington (with friends)
- Morning Bid: Bitcoin joins the risk-on party
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- Jefferies raises First Industrial Realty Trust stock price target to $57 on development outlook
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- First Industrial Realty Trust stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Industrial EPS Climbs 10.5% In Q2
- Earnings call transcript: First Industrial Realty Q2 2025 beats forecasts
- First Industrial Q2 2025 slides: Same-store NOI growth remains strong at 8.7%
- First Industrial Realty Trust stock maintains Buy rating at Truist Securities on strong Q2 results
Tagesspanne
51.84 52.45
Jahresspanne
40.31 58.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.73
- Eröffnung
- 51.86
- Bid
- 52.33
- Ask
- 52.63
- Tief
- 51.84
- Hoch
- 52.45
- Volumen
- 1.684 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.66%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K