FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

52.33 USD 0.60 (1.16%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FR hat sich für heute um 1.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.45 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die First Industrial Realty Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
51.84 52.45
Jahresspanne
40.31 58.17
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.73
Eröffnung
51.86
Bid
52.33
Ask
52.63
Tief
51.84
Hoch
52.45
Volumen
1.684 K
Tagesänderung
1.16%
Monatsänderung
0.93%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.66%
Jahresänderung
-6.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K