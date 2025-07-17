통화 / FR
FR: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
51.69 USD 0.64 (1.22%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FR 환율이 오늘 -1.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.61이고 고가는 52.44이었습니다.
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
51.61 52.44
년간 변동
40.31 58.17
- 이전 종가
- 52.33
- 시가
- 52.13
- Bid
- 51.69
- Ask
- 51.99
- 저가
- 51.61
- 고가
- 52.44
- 볼륨
- 1.008 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.22%
- 월 변동
- -0.31%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.65%
