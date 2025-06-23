FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / EVLV
EVLV: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A

8.03 USD 0.13 (1.59%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EVLV fiyatı bugün -1.59% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.95 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
7.95 8.20
Yıllık aralık
2.04 8.90
Önceki kapanış
8.16
Açılış
8.20
Satış
8.03
Alış
8.33
Düşük
7.95
Yüksek
8.20
Hacim
18.494 K
Günlük değişim
-1.59%
Aylık değişim
-0.37%
6 aylık değişim
158.20%
Yıllık değişim
101.76%
21 Eylül, Pazar