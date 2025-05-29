Currencies / EVLV
EVLV: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A
8.37 USD 0.06 (0.71%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVLV exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.08 and at a high of 8.53.
Follow Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EVLV News
- Evolv extends security screening partnership with Gillette Stadium
- SoundHound: Riding the Wave of Voice Technology Growth
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Evolv Technologies, Precigen, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Evolv Technologies stock price target to $9 on strong growth
- Evolv Technologies stock rating upgraded to Buy by Lake Street Capital
- Evolv Technologies Tops Q2 Estimates
- Evolv Technologies stock rating reinstated as Buy by TD Cowen on growth outlook
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Evolv Technologies Holdings earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Evolv Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $7.45
- Is Evolv Technologies Stock A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q2 Results? (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Physical AI Is Here – and These 7 Stocks Could Lead the Revolution
- When Robots Start Sewing, Driving, and Earning… What Happens Next?
- Robots Are the Next Big AI Play – These Stocks Are Set to Soar
- Evolv Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $7.10
- Evolv Technology secures $75 million credit facility to support growth
- Evolv Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $6.68
- Evolv Technologies stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Northland
- Evolv Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 6.32 USD
- Chop Tape Sets The Market Up For Higher (Technical Analysis) (NASDAQ:QQQ)
- Evolv Technologies: Could Expedite Lessen The Product Skepticism?
Daily Range
8.08 8.53
Year Range
2.04 8.90
- Previous Close
- 8.43
- Open
- 8.41
- Bid
- 8.37
- Ask
- 8.67
- Low
- 8.08
- High
- 8.53
- Volume
- 4.484 K
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- 3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 169.13%
- Year Change
- 110.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%