ELMD: Electromed Inc

24.67 USD 0.31 (1.24%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ELMD fiyatı bugün -1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Electromed Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.57 25.00
Yıllık aralık
17.73 35.57
Önceki kapanış
24.98
Açılış
24.81
Satış
24.67
Alış
24.97
Düşük
24.57
Yüksek
25.00
Hacim
139
Günlük değişim
-1.24%
Aylık değişim
2.15%
6 aylık değişim
4.76%
Yıllık değişim
16.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar