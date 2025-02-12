Dövizler / ELMD
ELMD: Electromed Inc
24.67 USD 0.31 (1.24%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ELMD fiyatı bugün -1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Electromed Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ELMD haberleri
Günlük aralık
24.57 25.00
Yıllık aralık
17.73 35.57
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.98
- Açılış
- 24.81
- Satış
- 24.67
- Alış
- 24.97
- Düşük
- 24.57
- Yüksek
- 25.00
- Hacim
- 139
- Günlük değişim
- -1.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.15%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.76%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.37%
