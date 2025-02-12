Currencies / ELMD
ELMD: Electromed Inc
24.31 USD 0.28 (1.14%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELMD exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.10 and at a high of 24.92.
Follow Electromed Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELMD News
Daily Range
24.10 24.92
Year Range
17.73 35.57
- Previous Close
- 24.59
- Open
- 24.67
- Bid
- 24.31
- Ask
- 24.61
- Low
- 24.10
- High
- 24.92
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- -1.14%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.23%
- Year Change
- 14.67%
