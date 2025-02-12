Moedas / ELMD
ELMD: Electromed Inc
24.94 USD 0.73 (3.02%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ELMD para hoje mudou para 3.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.21 e o mais alto foi 24.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Electromed Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELMD Notícias
Faixa diária
24.21 24.99
Faixa anual
17.73 35.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.21
- Open
- 24.41
- Bid
- 24.94
- Ask
- 25.24
- Low
- 24.21
- High
- 24.99
- Volume
- 144
- Mudança diária
- 3.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.90%
- Mudança anual
- 17.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh