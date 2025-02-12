QuotazioniSezioni
ELMD: Electromed Inc

24.67 USD 0.31 (1.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ELMD ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.57 e ad un massimo di 25.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Electromed Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.57 25.00
Intervallo Annuale
17.73 35.57
Chiusura Precedente
24.98
Apertura
24.81
Bid
24.67
Ask
24.97
Minimo
24.57
Massimo
25.00
Volume
139
Variazione giornaliera
-1.24%
Variazione Mensile
2.15%
Variazione Semestrale
4.76%
Variazione Annuale
16.37%
