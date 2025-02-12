Valute / ELMD
ELMD: Electromed Inc
24.67 USD 0.31 (1.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ELMD ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.57 e ad un massimo di 25.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Electromed Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.57 25.00
Intervallo Annuale
17.73 35.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.98
- Apertura
- 24.81
- Bid
- 24.67
- Ask
- 24.97
- Minimo
- 24.57
- Massimo
- 25.00
- Volume
- 139
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.37%
21 settembre, domenica