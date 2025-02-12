通貨 / ELMD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ELMD: Electromed Inc
24.98 USD 0.77 (3.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ELMDの今日の為替レートは、3.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.21の安値と25.00の高値で取引されました。
Electromed Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELMD News
- Electromed (ELMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Electromed (ELMD) Could Rally 52.14%: Here's is How to Trade
- Electromed authorizes $10 million share repurchase program
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Electromed (ELMD)
- Electromed (ELMD) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Does Electromed (ELMD) Have the Potential to Rally 38.6% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Lake Street assumes coverage on Electromed stock with Buy rating
- Electromed stock price target raised to $35 from $29 at Roth/MKM
- Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Electromed’s Q4 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock rises
- Electromed earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Workday Set to Report Q2 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Electromed at Canaccord Genuity Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Globus Medical (GMED) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Electromed stock with Buy rating
- Electromed to join Russell 2000 and 3000 indices
- Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
24.21 25.00
1年のレンジ
17.73 35.57
- 以前の終値
- 24.21
- 始値
- 24.41
- 買値
- 24.98
- 買値
- 25.28
- 安値
- 24.21
- 高値
- 25.00
- 出来高
- 189
- 1日の変化
- 3.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.07%
- 1年の変化
- 17.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K