EFC-PC: Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul
EFC-PC fiyatı bugün 0.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.50 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EFC-PC stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock is priced at 25.50 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 25.36, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EFC-PC shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul is currently valued at 25.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.04% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PC movements.
How to buy EFC-PC stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul shares at the current price of 25.50. Orders are usually placed near 25.50 or 25.80, while 8 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow EFC-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PC stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 25.50 and current price 25.50. Many compare 1.39% and 2.04% before placing orders at 25.50 or 25.80. Explore the EFC-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.50. Within 24.26 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PC) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 25.50 and 24.26 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PC stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.36, and 2.04% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.36
- Açılış
- 25.31
- Satış
- 25.50
- Alış
- 25.80
- Düşük
- 25.26
- Yüksek
- 25.50
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- 0.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.04%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4