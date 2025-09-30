- 개요
EFC-PC: Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul
EFC-PC 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.26이고 고가는 25.50이었습니다.
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EFC-PC stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock is priced at 25.50 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 25.36, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EFC-PC shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul is currently valued at 25.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.04% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PC movements.
How to buy EFC-PC stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul shares at the current price of 25.50. Orders are usually placed near 25.50 or 25.80, while 8 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow EFC-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PC stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 25.50 and current price 25.50. Many compare 1.39% and 2.04% before placing orders at 25.50 or 25.80. Explore the EFC-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.50. Within 24.26 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PC) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 25.50 and 24.26 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PC stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.36, and 2.04% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.36
- 시가
- 25.31
- Bid
- 25.50
- Ask
- 25.80
- 저가
- 25.26
- 고가
- 25.50
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 0.55%
- 월 변동
- 1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.04%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.04%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4