EFC-PC: Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul

25.50 USD 0.14 (0.55%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EFC-PC 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.26이고 고가는 25.50이었습니다.

Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EFC-PC stock price today?

Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock is priced at 25.50 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 25.36, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EFC-PC shows these updates.

Does Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul stock pay dividends?

Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul is currently valued at 25.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.04% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PC movements.

How to buy EFC-PC stock?

You can buy Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul shares at the current price of 25.50. Orders are usually placed near 25.50 or 25.80, while 8 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow EFC-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFC-PC stock?

Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 25.50 and current price 25.50. Many compare 1.39% and 2.04% before placing orders at 25.50 or 25.80. Explore the EFC-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.50. Within 24.26 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul performance using the live chart.

What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PC) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 25.50 and 24.26 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFC-PC stock split?

Ellington Financial Inc. 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.36, and 2.04% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.26 25.50
년간 변동
24.26 25.50
이전 종가
25.36
시가
25.31
Bid
25.50
Ask
25.80
저가
25.26
고가
25.50
볼륨
8
일일 변동
0.55%
월 변동
1.39%
6개월 변동
2.04%
년간 변동율
2.04%
