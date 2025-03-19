KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EBIZ
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EBIZ: Global X E-commerce ETF

35.31 USD 0.20 (0.57%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EBIZ fiyatı bugün 0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.59 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X E-commerce ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EBIZ haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EBIZ stock price today?

Global X E-commerce ETF stock is priced at 35.31 today. It trades within 0.57%, yesterday's close was 35.11, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of EBIZ shows these updates.

Does Global X E-commerce ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X E-commerce ETF is currently valued at 35.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.35% and USD. View the chart live to track EBIZ movements.

How to buy EBIZ stock?

You can buy Global X E-commerce ETF shares at the current price of 35.31. Orders are usually placed near 35.31 or 35.61, while 13 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow EBIZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EBIZ stock?

Investing in Global X E-commerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 35.99 and current price 35.31. Many compare 0.80% and 26.11% before placing orders at 35.31 or 35.61. Explore the EBIZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X E-commerce ETF in the past year was 35.99. Within 23.51 - 35.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X E-commerce ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 35.31 and 23.51 - 35.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBIZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EBIZ stock split?

Global X E-commerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.11, and 32.35% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
35.15 35.59
Yıllık aralık
23.51 35.99
Önceki kapanış
35.11
Açılış
35.37
Satış
35.31
Alış
35.61
Düşük
35.15
Yüksek
35.59
Hacim
13
Günlük değişim
0.57%
Aylık değişim
0.80%
6 aylık değişim
26.11%
Yıllık değişim
32.35%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K