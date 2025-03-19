QuotesSections
Currencies / EBIZ
Back to US Stock Market

EBIZ: Global X E-commerce ETF

34.94 USD 0.52 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EBIZ exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.94 and at a high of 35.56.

Follow Global X E-commerce ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EBIZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EBIZ stock price today?

Global X E-commerce ETF stock is priced at 34.94 today. It trades within -1.47%, yesterday's close was 35.46, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of EBIZ shows these updates.

Does Global X E-commerce ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X E-commerce ETF is currently valued at 34.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.80% and USD. View the chart live to track EBIZ movements.

How to buy EBIZ stock?

You can buy Global X E-commerce ETF shares at the current price of 34.94. Orders are usually placed near 34.94 or 35.24, while 11 and -1.74% show market activity. Follow EBIZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EBIZ stock?

Investing in Global X E-commerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 35.99 and current price 34.94. Many compare 5.37% and 23.81% before placing orders at 34.94 or 35.24. Explore the EBIZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X E-commerce ETF in the past year was 35.99. Within 23.51 - 35.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X E-commerce ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 34.94 and 23.51 - 35.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBIZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EBIZ stock split?

Global X E-commerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.46, and 27.80% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.94 35.56
Year Range
23.51 35.99
Previous Close
35.46
Open
35.56
Bid
34.94
Ask
35.24
Low
34.94
High
35.56
Volume
11
Daily Change
-1.47%
Month Change
5.37%
6 Months Change
23.81%
Year Change
27.80%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M