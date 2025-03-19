시세섹션
EBIZ
EBIZ: Global X E-commerce ETF

34.94 USD 0.52 (1.47%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EBIZ 환율이 오늘 -1.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.94이고 고가는 35.56이었습니다.

Global X E-commerce ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

EBIZ News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EBIZ stock price today?

Global X E-commerce ETF stock is priced at 34.94 today. It trades within -1.47%, yesterday's close was 35.46, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of EBIZ shows these updates.

Does Global X E-commerce ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X E-commerce ETF is currently valued at 34.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.80% and USD. View the chart live to track EBIZ movements.

How to buy EBIZ stock?

You can buy Global X E-commerce ETF shares at the current price of 34.94. Orders are usually placed near 34.94 or 35.24, while 11 and -1.74% show market activity. Follow EBIZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EBIZ stock?

Investing in Global X E-commerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 35.99 and current price 34.94. Many compare 5.37% and 23.81% before placing orders at 34.94 or 35.24. Explore the EBIZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X E-commerce ETF in the past year was 35.99. Within 23.51 - 35.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X E-commerce ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 34.94 and 23.51 - 35.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBIZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EBIZ stock split?

Global X E-commerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.46, and 27.80% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.94 35.56
년간 변동
23.51 35.99
이전 종가
35.46
시가
35.56
Bid
34.94
Ask
35.24
저가
34.94
고가
35.56
볼륨
11
일일 변동
-1.47%
월 변동
5.37%
6개월 변동
23.81%
년간 변동율
27.80%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M