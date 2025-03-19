- 개요
EBIZ: Global X E-commerce ETF
EBIZ 환율이 오늘 -1.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.94이고 고가는 35.56이었습니다.
Global X E-commerce ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EBIZ News
자주 묻는 질문
What is EBIZ stock price today?
Global X E-commerce ETF stock is priced at 34.94 today. It trades within -1.47%, yesterday's close was 35.46, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of EBIZ shows these updates.
Does Global X E-commerce ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X E-commerce ETF is currently valued at 34.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.80% and USD. View the chart live to track EBIZ movements.
How to buy EBIZ stock?
You can buy Global X E-commerce ETF shares at the current price of 34.94. Orders are usually placed near 34.94 or 35.24, while 11 and -1.74% show market activity. Follow EBIZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EBIZ stock?
Investing in Global X E-commerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 35.99 and current price 34.94. Many compare 5.37% and 23.81% before placing orders at 34.94 or 35.24. Explore the EBIZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X E-commerce ETF in the past year was 35.99. Within 23.51 - 35.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X E-commerce ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X E-commerce ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 34.94 and 23.51 - 35.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBIZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EBIZ stock split?
Global X E-commerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.46, and 27.80% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.46
- 시가
- 35.56
- Bid
- 34.94
- Ask
- 35.24
- 저가
- 34.94
- 고가
- 35.56
- 볼륨
- 11
- 일일 변동
- -1.47%
- 월 변동
- 5.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.81%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.80%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M