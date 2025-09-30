- Genel bakış
EAOR: iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF
EAOR fiyatı bugün -0.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EAOR stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF stock is priced at 34.90 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 34.96, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of EAOR shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF is currently valued at 34.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.62% and USD. View the chart live to track EAOR movements.
How to buy EAOR stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 34.90. Orders are usually placed near 34.90 or 35.20, while 6 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow EAOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EAOR stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.97 - 34.99 and current price 34.90. Many compare 3.01% and 10.93% before placing orders at 34.90 or 35.20. Explore the EAOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the past year was 34.99. Within 28.97 - 34.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (EAOR) over the year was 28.97. Comparing it with the current 34.90 and 28.97 - 34.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EAOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EAOR stock split?
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.96, and 8.62% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.96
- Açılış
- 34.94
- Satış
- 34.90
- Alış
- 35.20
- Düşük
- 34.90
- Yüksek
- 34.94
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- -0.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.93%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.62%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8