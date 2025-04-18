- Genel bakış
DUSL: Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares
DUSL fiyatı bugün 1.81% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 75.40 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DUSL haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DUSL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 75.30 today. It trades within 1.81%, yesterday's close was 73.96, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DUSL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 75.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DUSL movements.
How to buy DUSL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 75.30. Orders are usually placed near 75.30 or 75.60, while 7 and 1.76% show market activity. Follow DUSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUSL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 32.05 - 78.00 and current price 75.30. Many compare 7.10% and 48.49% before placing orders at 75.30 or 75.60. Explore the DUSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 78.00. Within 32.05 - 78.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) over the year was 32.05. Comparing it with the current 75.30 and 32.05 - 78.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUSL stock split?
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.96, and 18.75% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 73.96
- Açılış
- 74.00
- Satış
- 75.30
- Alış
- 75.60
- Düşük
- 74.00
- Yüksek
- 75.40
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- 1.81%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 48.49%
- Yıllık değişim
- 18.75%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8