クォートセクション
通貨 / DUSL
株に戻る

DUSL: Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

74.41 USD 0.45 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DUSLの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.36の安値と74.41の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DUSL News

よくあるご質問

DUSL株の現在の価格は？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株価は本日74.41です。0.61%内で取引され、前日の終値は73.96、取引量は2に達しました。DUSLのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株は配当を出しますか？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの現在の価格は74.41です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は17.35%やUSDにも注目します。DUSLの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

DUSL株を買う方法は？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株は現在74.41で購入可能です。注文は通常74.41または74.71付近で行われ、2や0.07%が市場の動きを示します。DUSLの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

DUSL株に投資する方法は？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesへの投資では、年間の値幅32.05 - 78.00と現在の74.41を考慮します。注文は多くの場合74.41や74.71で行われる前に、5.83%や46.74%と比較されます。DUSLの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株の最高値は？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの過去1年の最高値は78.00でした。32.05 - 78.00内で株価は大きく変動し、73.96と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株の最低値は？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares(DUSL)の年間最安値は32.05でした。現在の74.41や32.05 - 78.00と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。DUSLの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

DUSLの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、73.96、17.35%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
74.36 74.41
1年のレンジ
32.05 78.00
以前の終値
73.96
始値
74.36
買値
74.41
買値
74.71
安値
74.36
高値
74.41
出来高
2
1日の変化
0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
5.83%
6ヶ月の変化
46.74%
1年の変化
17.35%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8