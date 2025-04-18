- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DUSL: Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares
DUSLの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.36の安値と74.41の高値で取引されました。
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUSL News
- The Case For Industrial Development In The Next Cycle
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Highest Level In 3 Years
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Remained Weak In June
- Industrial Realignment: Trade, Ports, And Market Shifts
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In May
- Industrial Metals Monthly: China Copper Optimism Is Fading
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Slipped Further Into Contraction In May
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Slowed In May
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Business Conditions Continued To Worsen In May
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Sinks To 2-Year Low
よくあるご質問
DUSL株の現在の価格は？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株価は本日74.41です。0.61%内で取引され、前日の終値は73.96、取引量は2に達しました。DUSLのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株は配当を出しますか？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの現在の価格は74.41です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は17.35%やUSDにも注目します。DUSLの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
DUSL株を買う方法は？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株は現在74.41で購入可能です。注文は通常74.41または74.71付近で行われ、2や0.07%が市場の動きを示します。DUSLの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
DUSL株に投資する方法は？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesへの投資では、年間の値幅32.05 - 78.00と現在の74.41を考慮します。注文は多くの場合74.41や74.71で行われる前に、5.83%や46.74%と比較されます。DUSLの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株の最高値は？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの過去1年の最高値は78.00でした。32.05 - 78.00内で株価は大きく変動し、73.96と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesの株の最低値は？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares(DUSL)の年間最安値は32.05でした。現在の74.41や32.05 - 78.00と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。DUSLの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
DUSLの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Sharesは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、73.96、17.35%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 73.96
- 始値
- 74.36
- 買値
- 74.41
- 買値
- 74.71
- 安値
- 74.36
- 高値
- 74.41
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- 0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 46.74%
- 1年の変化
- 17.35%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8