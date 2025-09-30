- Genel bakış
DOCT: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October
DOCT fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DOCT stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock is priced at 43.17 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 43.16, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of DOCT shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October is currently valued at 43.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.72% and USD. View the chart live to track DOCT movements.
How to buy DOCT stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October shares at the current price of 43.17. Orders are usually placed near 43.17 or 43.47, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DOCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DOCT stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 35.83 - 43.23 and current price 43.17. Many compare 2.52% and 13.01% before placing orders at 43.17 or 43.47. Explore the DOCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October in the past year was 43.23. Within 35.83 - 43.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October (DOCT) over the year was 35.83. Comparing it with the current 43.17 and 35.83 - 43.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DOCT stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.16, and 10.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 43.16
- Açılış
- 43.17
- Satış
- 43.17
- Alış
- 43.47
- Düşük
- 43.14
- Yüksek
- 43.17
- Hacim
- 16
- Günlük değişim
- 0.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.01%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.72%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8