시세섹션
통화 / DOCT
주식로 돌아가기

DOCT: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October

43.16 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DOCT 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.14이고 고가는 43.23이었습니다.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is DOCT stock price today?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock is priced at 43.16 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 43.10, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DOCT shows these updates.

Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock pay dividends?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October is currently valued at 43.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.70% and USD. View the chart live to track DOCT movements.

How to buy DOCT stock?

You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October shares at the current price of 43.16. Orders are usually placed near 43.16 or 43.46, while 15 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow DOCT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DOCT stock?

Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 35.83 - 43.23 and current price 43.16. Many compare 2.49% and 12.98% before placing orders at 43.16 or 43.46. Explore the DOCT price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October in the past year was 43.23. Within 35.83 - 43.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October (DOCT) over the year was 35.83. Comparing it with the current 43.16 and 35.83 - 43.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOCT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DOCT stock split?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.10, and 10.70% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
43.14 43.23
년간 변동
35.83 43.23
이전 종가
43.10
시가
43.23
Bid
43.16
Ask
43.46
저가
43.14
고가
43.23
볼륨
15
일일 변동
0.14%
월 변동
2.49%
6개월 변동
12.98%
년간 변동율
10.70%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8