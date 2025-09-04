KotasyonBölümler
DBEU: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

46.19 USD 0.40 (0.87%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DBEU fiyatı bugün 0.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
45.76 46.20
Yıllık aralık
38.58 47.22
Önceki kapanış
45.79
Açılış
45.87
Satış
46.19
Alış
46.49
Düşük
45.76
Yüksek
46.20
Hacim
85
Günlük değişim
0.87%
Aylık değişim
3.03%
6 aylık değişim
4.17%
Yıllık değişim
8.89%
