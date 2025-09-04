QuotesSections
Currencies / DBEU
DBEU: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

46.19 USD 0.40 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DBEU exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.76 and at a high of 46.20.

Follow Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DBEU stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 46.19 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 45.79, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of DBEU shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 46.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.89% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEU movements.

How to buy DBEU stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 46.19. Orders are usually placed near 46.19 or 46.49, while 85 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow DBEU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DBEU stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.58 - 47.22 and current price 46.19. Many compare 3.03% and 4.17% before placing orders at 46.19 or 46.49. Explore the DBEU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 47.22. Within 38.58 - 47.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) over the year was 38.58. Comparing it with the current 46.19 and 38.58 - 47.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DBEU stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.79, and 8.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.76 46.20
Year Range
38.58 47.22
Previous Close
45.79
Open
45.87
Bid
46.19
Ask
46.49
Low
45.76
High
46.20
Volume
85
Daily Change
0.87%
Month Change
3.03%
6 Months Change
4.17%
Year Change
8.89%
