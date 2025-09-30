What is CHMI-PA stock price today? Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 8.20% Series A Cumu stock is priced at 22.96 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 22.94, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of CHMI-PA shows these updates.

What are Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp stock highest prices? The highest price of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp in the past year was 24.20. Within 19.43 - 24.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 8.20% Series A Cumu performance using the live chart.

What are Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI-PA) over the year was 19.43. Comparing it with the current 22.96 and 19.43 - 24.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHMI-PA moves on the chart live for more details.