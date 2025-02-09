KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CGGR
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CGGR: Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF

43.91 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CGGR fiyatı bugün 0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CGGR haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CGGR stock price today?

Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF stock is priced at 43.91 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 43.89, and trading volume reached 4182. The live price chart of CGGR shows these updates.

Does Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF is currently valued at 43.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.14% and USD. View the chart live to track CGGR movements.

How to buy CGGR stock?

You can buy Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF shares at the current price of 43.91. Orders are usually placed near 43.91 or 44.21, while 4182 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow CGGR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CGGR stock?

Investing in Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.23 - 44.70 and current price 43.91. Many compare 5.45% and 28.62% before placing orders at 43.91 or 44.21. Explore the CGGR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Share Class stock highest prices?

The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 44.70. Within 29.23 - 44.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Share Class stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Share Class (CGGR) over the year was 29.23. Comparing it with the current 43.91 and 29.23 - 44.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGGR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CGGR stock split?

Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.89, and 26.14% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
43.53 43.94
Yıllık aralık
29.23 44.70
Önceki kapanış
43.89
Açılış
43.87
Satış
43.91
Alış
44.21
Düşük
43.53
Yüksek
43.94
Hacim
4.182 K
Günlük değişim
0.05%
Aylık değişim
5.45%
6 aylık değişim
28.62%
Yıllık değişim
26.14%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8