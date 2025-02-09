- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CGGR: Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF
CGGR fiyatı bugün 0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGGR haberleri
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- CGGR: Capital Group's Growth ETF Is Built For The Long Term (NYSEARCA:CGGR)
- MGK: A Buy And Hold Strategy Can Help Earn Lofty Returns (NYSEARCA:MGK)
- CGGR Is Turning Out To Be A Great Long Term Investment (NYSEARCA:CGGR)
- Want To Potentially Crush The S&P 500? Then Consider These 2 ETFs
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
- RFFC: Active ETF With Little To Show (NYSEARCA:RFFC)
- FELC: Active ETF With No Edge Over SPY (NYSEARCA:FELC)
- CGGR ETF: Investment Approach Can Win Again In Growth Category (NYSEARCA:CGGR)
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CGGR stock price today?
Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF stock is priced at 43.91 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 43.89, and trading volume reached 4182. The live price chart of CGGR shows these updates.
Does Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF is currently valued at 43.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.14% and USD. View the chart live to track CGGR movements.
How to buy CGGR stock?
You can buy Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF shares at the current price of 43.91. Orders are usually placed near 43.91 or 44.21, while 4182 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow CGGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGGR stock?
Investing in Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.23 - 44.70 and current price 43.91. Many compare 5.45% and 28.62% before placing orders at 43.91 or 44.21. Explore the CGGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 44.70. Within 29.23 - 44.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGGR) over the year was 29.23. Comparing it with the current 43.91 and 29.23 - 44.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGGR stock split?
Capital Group Growth ETF Capital Group Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.89, and 26.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 43.89
- Açılış
- 43.87
- Satış
- 43.91
- Alış
- 44.21
- Düşük
- 43.53
- Yüksek
- 43.94
- Hacim
- 4.182 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.05%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.45%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 28.62%
- Yıllık değişim
- 26.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8