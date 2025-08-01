Dövizler / BR
BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
241.56 USD 1.03 (0.42%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BR fiyatı bugün -0.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 240.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 243.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
240.60 243.82
Yıllık aralık
208.19 265.36
- Önceki kapanış
- 242.59
- Açılış
- 243.30
- Satış
- 241.56
- Alış
- 241.86
- Düşük
- 240.60
- Yüksek
- 243.82
- Hacim
- 1.476 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.42%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar