BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
245.10 USD 0.47 (0.19%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 244.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 250.26.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
244.92 250.26
Rango anual
208.19 265.36
- Cierres anteriores
- 245.57
- Open
- 246.38
- Bid
- 245.10
- Ask
- 245.40
- Low
- 244.92
- High
- 250.26
- Volumen
- 1.340 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.41%
- Cambio anual
- 14.16%
