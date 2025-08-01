CotizacionesSecciones
BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

245.10 USD 0.47 (0.19%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 244.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 250.26.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
244.92 250.26
Rango anual
208.19 265.36
Cierres anteriores
245.57
Open
246.38
Bid
245.10
Ask
245.40
Low
244.92
High
250.26
Volumen
1.340 K
Cambio diario
-0.19%
Cambio mensual
-4.40%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.41%
Cambio anual
14.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B