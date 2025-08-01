Currencies / BR
BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
246.22 USD 3.63 (1.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BR exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 246.14 and at a high of 250.02.
Follow Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
246.14 250.02
Year Range
208.19 265.36
- Previous Close
- 249.85
- Open
- 249.07
- Bid
- 246.22
- Ask
- 246.52
- Low
- 246.14
- High
- 250.02
- Volume
- 287
- Daily Change
- -1.45%
- Month Change
- -3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.87%
- Year Change
- 14.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%