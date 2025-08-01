QuotesSections
BR
BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

246.22 USD 3.63 (1.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BR exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 246.14 and at a high of 250.02.

Follow Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
246.14 250.02
Year Range
208.19 265.36
Previous Close
249.85
Open
249.07
Bid
246.22
Ask
246.52
Low
246.14
High
250.02
Volume
287
Daily Change
-1.45%
Month Change
-3.96%
6 Months Change
1.87%
Year Change
14.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%