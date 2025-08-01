通貨 / BR
BR: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
242.59 USD 2.51 (1.02%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRの今日の為替レートは、-1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり242.42の安値と247.50の高値で取引されました。
Broadridge Financial Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BR News
- Here's Why Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Broadridge: Capital Light Growth With Hard To Replicate Business Advantages (NYSE:BR)
- Broadridge acquires retirement tech provider iJoin to enhance services
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Why Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- DA Davidson raises Broadridge Financial stock price target to $240 on solid results
- Broadridge invests in Uptiq to enhance AI-powered wealth lending
- Broadridge (BR) Q4 Revenue Rises 6%
- Raymond James raises Broadridge Financial stock price target on strong growth outlook
- Broadridge Q4 2025 slides: 11% EPS growth, stock drops despite strong results
- Broadridge's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Compared to Estimates, Broadridge Financial (BR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Broadridge earnings beat by $0.05, revenue was in line with estimates
- Morning Bid: Fed coos, Palantir soars
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio urges Trump to reveal why he fired top labor official
- Countdown to Broadridge Financial (BR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
1日のレンジ
242.42 247.50
1年のレンジ
208.19 265.36
- 以前の終値
- 245.10
- 始値
- 245.73
- 買値
- 242.59
- 買値
- 242.89
- 安値
- 242.42
- 高値
- 247.50
- 出来高
- 897
- 1日の変化
- -1.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.37%
- 1年の変化
- 13.00%
