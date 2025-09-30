KotasyonBölümler
BLCV
BLCV: BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF

35.88 USD 0.27 (0.76%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BLCV fiyatı bugün 0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BLCV stock price today?

BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 35.88 today. It trades within 0.76%, yesterday's close was 35.61, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BLCV shows these updates.

Does BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 35.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.15% and USD. View the chart live to track BLCV movements.

How to buy BLCV stock?

You can buy BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 35.88. Orders are usually placed near 35.88 or 36.18, while 17 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow BLCV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLCV stock?

Investing in BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.67 - 36.10 and current price 35.88. Many compare 0.65% and 10.50% before placing orders at 35.88 or 36.18. Explore the BLCV price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 28.67 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF (BLCV) over the year was 28.67. Comparing it with the current 35.88 and 28.67 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLCV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BLCV stock split?

BlackRock ETF Trust BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.61, and 11.15% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
35.62 35.88
Yıllık aralık
28.67 36.10
Önceki kapanış
35.61
Açılış
35.77
Satış
35.88
Alış
36.18
Düşük
35.62
Yüksek
35.88
Hacim
17
Günlük değişim
0.76%
Aylık değişim
0.65%
6 aylık değişim
10.50%
Yıllık değişim
11.15%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8