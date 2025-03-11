KotasyonBölümler
BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BIB fiyatı bugün 2.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 55.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 56.95 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
55.72 56.95
Yıllık aralık
33.77 67.98
Önceki kapanış
55.38
Açılış
56.92
Satış
56.95
Alış
57.25
Düşük
55.72
Yüksek
56.95
Hacim
7
Günlük değişim
2.83%
Aylık değişim
-0.07%
6 aylık değişim
20.73%
Yıllık değişim
-9.53%
28 Eylül, Pazar