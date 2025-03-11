QuotazioniSezioni
BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BIB ha avuto una variazione del 2.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.72 e ad un massimo di 56.95.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.72 56.95
Intervallo Annuale
33.77 67.98
Chiusura Precedente
55.38
Apertura
56.92
Bid
56.95
Ask
57.25
Minimo
55.72
Massimo
56.95
Volume
7
Variazione giornaliera
2.83%
Variazione Mensile
-0.07%
Variazione Semestrale
20.73%
Variazione Annuale
-9.53%
