BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BIB汇率已更改2.83%。当日，交易品种以低点55.72和高点56.95进行交易。

关注ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

日范围
55.72 56.95
年范围
33.77 67.98
前一天收盘价
55.38
开盘价
56.92
卖价
56.95
买价
57.25
最低价
55.72
最高价
56.95
交易量
7
日变化
2.83%
月变化
-0.07%
6个月变化
20.73%
年变化
-9.53%
28 九月, 星期日