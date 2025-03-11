- Übersicht
BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
Der Wechselkurs von BIB hat sich für heute um 2.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 56.95 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Häufige Fragen
What is BIB stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.
Does BIB stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.
How to buy BIB stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.
How to invest into BIB stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.
What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BIB stock split?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 55.38
- Eröffnung
- 56.92
- Bid
- 56.95
- Ask
- 57.25
- Tief
- 55.72
- Hoch
- 56.95
- Volumen
- 7
- Tagesänderung
- 2.83%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.53%