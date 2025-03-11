CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / BIB
BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BIB para hoje mudou para 2.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.72 e o mais alto foi 56.95.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
55.72 56.95
Faixa anual
33.77 67.98
Fechamento anterior
55.38
Open
56.92
Bid
56.95
Ask
57.25
Low
55.72
High
56.95
Volume
7
Mudança diária
2.83%
Mudança mensal
-0.07%
Mudança de 6 meses
20.73%
Mudança anual
-9.53%
28 setembro, domingo