BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BIB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 56.95.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
55.72 56.95
Rango anual
33.77 67.98
Cierres anteriores
55.38
Open
56.92
Bid
56.95
Ask
57.25
Low
55.72
High
56.95
Volumen
7
Cambio diario
2.83%
Cambio mensual
-0.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
20.73%
Cambio anual
-9.53%
28 septiembre, domingo