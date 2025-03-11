CotationsSections
Devises / BIB
Retour à Actions

BIB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

56.95 USD 1.57 (2.83%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BIB a changé de 2.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 55.72 et à un maximum de 56.95.

Suivez la dynamique ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIB Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is BIB stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) stock is priced at 56.95 today. It trades within 2.83%, yesterday's close was 55.38, and trading volume reached 7.

Does BIB stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is currently valued at 56.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD.

How to buy BIB stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) shares at the current price of 56.95. Orders are usually placed near 56.95 or 57.25, while 7 and 0.05% show market activity.

How to invest into BIB stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology involves considering the yearly range 33.77 - 67.98 and current price 56.95. Many compare -0.07% and 20.73% before placing orders at 56.95 or 57.25.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) in the past year was 67.98. Within 33.77 - 67.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) over the year was 33.77. Comparing it with the current 56.95 and 33.77 - 67.98 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BIB stock split?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.38, and -9.53% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
55.72 56.95
Range Annuel
33.77 67.98
Clôture Précédente
55.38
Ouverture
56.92
Bid
56.95
Ask
57.25
Plus Bas
55.72
Plus Haut
56.95
Volume
7
Changement quotidien
2.83%
Changement Mensuel
-0.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.73%
Changement Annuel
-9.53%
28 septembre, dimanche