BAYAR: Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right
BAYAR fiyatı bugün -17.95% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1559 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1800 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BAYAR stock price today?
Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right stock is priced at 0.1559 today. It trades within -17.95%, yesterday's close was 0.1900, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BAYAR shows these updates.
Does Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right stock pay dividends?
Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right is currently valued at 0.1559. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.05% and USD. View the chart live to track BAYAR movements.
How to buy BAYAR stock?
You can buy Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right shares at the current price of 0.1559. Orders are usually placed near 0.1559 or 0.1589, while 8 and -13.39% show market activity. Follow BAYAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BAYAR stock?
Investing in Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right involves considering the yearly range 0.1150 - 0.3865 and current price 0.1559. Many compare -37.64% and -17.56% before placing orders at 0.1559 or 0.1589. Explore the BAYAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bayview Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bayview Acquisition Corp in the past year was 0.3865. Within 0.1150 - 0.3865, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right performance using the live chart.
What are Bayview Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bayview Acquisition Corp (BAYAR) over the year was 0.1150. Comparing it with the current 0.1559 and 0.1150 - 0.3865 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAYAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BAYAR stock split?
Bayview Acquisition Corp - Right has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1900, and -22.05% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1900
- Açılış
- 0.1800
- Satış
- 0.1559
- Alış
- 0.1589
- Düşük
- 0.1559
- Yüksek
- 0.1800
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- -17.95%
- Aylık değişim
- -37.64%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -17.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- -22.05%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4