BAC-PN: Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin

21.61 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BAC-PN fiyatı bugün 0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.70 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BAC-PN stock price today?

Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin stock is priced at 21.61 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.59, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of BAC-PN shows these updates.

Does Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin stock pay dividends?

Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin is currently valued at 21.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BAC-PN movements.

How to buy BAC-PN stock?

You can buy Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin shares at the current price of 21.61. Orders are usually placed near 21.61 or 21.91, while 75 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow BAC-PN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAC-PN stock?

Investing in Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 22.01 and current price 21.61. Many compare 4.35% and 7.35% before placing orders at 21.61 or 21.91. Explore the BAC-PN price chart live with daily changes.

What are BANK OF AMERICA CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of BANK OF AMERICA CORP in the past year was 22.01. Within 19.37 - 22.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin performance using the live chart.

What are BANK OF AMERICA CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC-PN) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 21.61 and 19.37 - 22.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAC-PN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAC-PN stock split?

Bank of America Corporation Depositary shares, each representin has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.59, and 7.35% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.58 21.70
Yıllık aralık
19.37 22.01
Önceki kapanış
21.59
Açılış
21.66
Satış
21.61
Alış
21.91
Düşük
21.58
Yüksek
21.70
Hacim
75
Günlük değişim
0.09%
Aylık değişim
4.35%
6 aylık değişim
7.35%
Yıllık değişim
7.35%
