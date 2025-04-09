KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / AVSC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

AVSC: American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF

57.18 USD 0.07 (0.12%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AVSC fiyatı bugün -0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 56.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 57.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVSC haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AVSC stock price today?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 57.18 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 57.25, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of AVSC shows these updates.

Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 57.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.28% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSC movements.

How to buy AVSC stock?

You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 57.18. Orders are usually placed near 57.18 or 57.48, while 103 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow AVSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVSC stock?

Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.57 - 60.27 and current price 57.18. Many compare 1.17% and 18.88% before placing orders at 57.18 or 57.48. Explore the AVSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 60.27. Within 41.57 - 60.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) over the year was 41.57. Comparing it with the current 57.18 and 41.57 - 60.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVSC stock split?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.25, and 6.28% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
56.69 57.18
Yıllık aralık
41.57 60.27
Önceki kapanış
57.25
Açılış
57.12
Satış
57.18
Alış
57.48
Düşük
56.69
Yüksek
57.18
Hacim
103
Günlük değişim
-0.12%
Aylık değişim
1.17%
6 aylık değişim
18.88%
Yıllık değişim
6.28%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8