Dövizler / AUR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AUR: Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A
6.06 USD 0.10 (1.68%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AUR fiyatı bugün 1.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6.19 aralığında işlem gördü.
Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUR haberleri
- Aurora Innovation hissesi Cantor Fitzgerald’da Ağırlık Fazlası notunu koruyor
- Aurora Innovation stock maintains Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Aurora Innovation: Too Many Red Flags Despite Promising Technology (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Aurora Innovation Morgan Stanley Konferansı’nda: Otonom Kamyon Taşımacılığında Stratejik Hamleler
- Aurora Innovation at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Moves in Autonomous Trucking
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Aurora Innovation at Goldman Sachs Conference: Autonomous Trucking Advances
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Aurora Innovation falls 43% following InvestingPro’s February overvaluation alert
- Aurora partners with McLeod Software to manage autonomous truck shipments
- Aurora Innovation: Scalability Concerns (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Why Aurora Innovation Stock Is Crashing This Week
- Aurora stock falls after Kerrisdale Capital issues bearish short report
- AI Is Minting New Billionaires – Here’s How to Join Them
- Aurora Innovation at Oppenheimer Conference: Autonomous Trucking Insights
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Earnings Season Makes It Clear: AI Is the Only Game in Town
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on CRISPR, sheds Roblox stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Aurora Innovation stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Aurora Innovation drops 45% after InvestingPro’s February overvaluation warning
- Aurora (AUR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 102%
Günlük aralık
5.90 6.19
Yıllık aralık
4.75 10.78
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.96
- Açılış
- 5.96
- Satış
- 6.06
- Alış
- 6.36
- Düşük
- 5.90
- Yüksek
- 6.19
- Hacim
- 13.902 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.68%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -9.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar