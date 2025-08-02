货币 / AUR
AUR: Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A
5.92 USD 0.14 (2.31%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AUR汇率已更改-2.31%。当日，交易品种以低点5.92和高点6.09进行交易。
关注Aurora Innovation Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AUR新闻
- Cantor Fitzgerald维持Aurora Innovation股票"增持"评级
- Aurora Innovation: Too Many Red Flags Despite Promising Technology (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Aurora Innovation在摩根士丹利会议上：自动驾驶卡车领域的战略举措
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Aurora Innovation股价暴跌43%，验证InvestingPro 2月份过度估值警告
- Aurora partners with McLeod Software to manage autonomous truck shipments
- Aurora Innovation: Scalability Concerns (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Why Aurora Innovation Stock Is Crashing This Week
- Aurora stock falls after Kerrisdale Capital issues bearish short report
- AI Is Minting New Billionaires – Here’s How to Join Them
- Aurora Innovation at Oppenheimer Conference: Autonomous Trucking Insights
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Earnings Season Makes It Clear: AI Is the Only Game in Town
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on CRISPR, sheds Roblox stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Aurora Innovation stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
日范围
5.92 6.09
年范围
4.75 10.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.06
- 开盘价
- 6.06
- 卖价
- 5.92
- 买价
- 6.22
- 最低价
- 5.92
- 最高价
- 6.09
- 交易量
- 2.128 K
- 日变化
- -2.31%
- 月变化
- 7.25%
- 6个月变化
- -11.51%
- 年变化
- -0.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值